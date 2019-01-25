Incompetent, corrupt government in Odisha: Pradhan

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (IANS) Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday said there is a stagnant, incompetent and corrupt government in Odisha since the last 19 years.

“Since the last 19 years, there is a stagnant, incompetent and corrupt government in Odisha,” said Pradhan while addressing a gathering as part of the ‘Jabab Maguchi Odisha movement’ at Bari in Jajpur district.

He said people are deprived of basic amenities like drinking water, 24-hour electricity supply and education infrastructure in the state.

“State government talks about women empowerment, but rape victims and their families are denied justice. People are deprived of welfare schemes because of their inability to pay bribes,” the Minister said.

Attacking both the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and the Congress, he said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) President Niranjan Patnaik are controlled by mining mafias and chit fund scamsters.

Informing that the Modi government has approved a medical college and hospital for Jajpur district, he said there are 207 sanctioned posts for doctors in Jajpur but many are lying vacant.

On the other hand, the OPCC President attacked both the BJD and the BJP for rising fuel prices in the state.

“When the Central government is collecting huge tax from petrol and diesel, the oil companies and big corporates are amassing huge profits while the farmers are deprived of their basic necessities and not getting any help from the government,” alleged Niranjan.

Both the Central and state governments should be ready to face the ire of the farmers in the upcoming general and Assembly elections, said the PCC chief.

IANS

cd/rs/bg