‘Incredibles 2’: US theatres to issue strobe light warning

Los Angeles, June 17 (IANS) Moviegoers seeing “Incredibles 2” in the US will now be warned about the flashing lights used in the film and their potentially triggering effect.

After a blogger and Twitter user posted a warning about the strobe/flashing lights used in Disney and Pixar’s animated sequel, movie theatres will be warning ticketholders about lighting effects that might impact those who are photosensitive, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

The warning gained momentum on Saturday, catching Disney’s attention.

“One of these scenes lasts over 90 seconds with continuous strobe light, other scenes last anywhere from 5-30 seconds,” wrote the user in a series of tweets warning anyone with epilepsy, migraines or chronic illness who plan on seeing the film.

–IANS

ks/rb/mr