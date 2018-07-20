Independent candidate in Pakistan commits suicide

Islamabad, July 22 (IANS) Election proceedings in two constituencies, one provincial and the other national, were halted in Pakistan after an independent candidate running for both seats committed suicide.

Mirza Mohammad Ahmed allegedly committed suicide late on Saturday following opposition from his two sons, their wives and grandsons to his election campaign, Dawn reported on Sunday.

Following the death, the returning officers stopped election proceedings in both places — NA-103 and PP-103.

In a video message found in the mobile phone of the deceased, Ahmad is seen holding a gun and complaining of criticism from his family members.

He accused the family members of asking voters not to vote for him.

