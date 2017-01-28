India ‘A’ cricket squad named for practice game against Bangladesh

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Saturday announced the 14-member India ‘A’ squad for the two-day practice game to be played against Bangladesh at Gymkhana Ground in Secunderabad on February 5-6.

The two-day match will be followed by the national team’s one-off Test against Bangladesh from February 09-13 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Tamil Nadu’s opening batsman Abhinav Mukund has been named as the captain of the India ‘A’ squad.

The squad is a reward to players, who performed exceedingly well at the Ranji Trophy and the Irani Cup.

The squad: Abhinav Mukund (Captain), Priyank Kirit Panchal, Shreyas Iyer, Ishank Jaggi, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Aniket Choudhary, C.V. Milind, Nitin Saini.

–IANS

