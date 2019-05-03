India, Australia discuss cross-border terrorism

New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) India and Australia held the 11th meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism at Canberra on Thursday where they deliberated upon the terrorist threats worldwide and in their respective regions including the problem of cross-border terrorism.

An External Affairs Ministry release issued on Friday said they also discussed contemporary counter-terrorism challenges such as financing of terrorism, use of internet for terror purposes, radicalisation and foreign terrorist fighters.

“The bilateral Joint Working Group deliberated upon the terrorist threats worldwide and in their respective regions including the problem of cross-border terrorism,” it said.

India has been facing problem of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

Both sides welcomed the listing of Masood Azhar, leader of the Jaish-e-Mohammad, as a global terrorist by the UNSC 1267 Sanctions Committee.

India thanked Australia for co-sponsoring the listing proposal of Masood Azhar along with the US, the UK, France and other friendly countries.

The Indian delegation was led by Mahaveer Singhvi, Joint Secretary (Counter-Terrorism), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Australian delegation was led by Paul Foley, Australia’s Ambassador for Counter-Terrorism.”

“The two sides agreed to further deepen counter-terrorism cooperation through mutual capacity-building efforts, mutual legal assistance, regular exchange of information, sharing of best practices on countering extremism and radicalisation,” the release said.

It said that cooperation in multilateral fora was also discussed.

During the visit, Mahaveer Singhvi also called on Tony Sheehan, Deputy Secretary (International Security), Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (DFAT) of Australia.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism shall be held in India at a mutually convenient date, the release said.

