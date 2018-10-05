India, Australia discuss Indo-Pacific cooperation

Canberra, Oct 10 (IANS) India and Australia on Wednesday discussed cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region at the second 2+2 Dialogue between the two countries here.

“India and Australia share warm and multi-faceted relations based on shared democratic values and pluralism,” the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

“At the meeting, both sides underlined the growing convergence on a number of strategic perspectives including the need for a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

India and Australia are part of a quad revived last year, which also includes the US and Japan, that seeks to work for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

The Indo-Pacific has been growing in geopolitical importance in the face of China’s growing influence in the region.

Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra held the second 2+2 Foreign Secretaries and Defence Secretaries Dialogue with their Australian counterparts, Secretary of Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade Frances Adamson and Secretary of Department of Defence Greg Moriarty

–IANS

ab/tsb/vm