India-Bangladesh officials to discuss border issues

Agartala, May 26 (IANS) The India-Bangladesh District Magistrate-Deputy Commissioner level meeting would be held here on Monday to discuss border-related issues including crime as well as terrorism, an official said on Sunday.

“District Magistrates of three Tripura districts and their Bangladeshi counterparts would meet here tomorrow (Monday). The one-day meet would discuss border-related issues including crimes, human trafficking, infiltration and terrorist activities,” North Tripura District Magistrate C.K. Jamatia told IANS.

Jamatia, who will lead the Indian delegation, said that border fencing, joint patrolling of the Border Security Force and Border Guards Bangladesh and setting up of more “Border Haats” (markets) would also be discussed in the meeting.

Apart from District Magistrates of Tripura’s Dhalai, Unakoti and North Tripura districts and Deputy Commissioners of Bangladesh’s Rangamati, Khagrachari and Moulvibazar districts, senior officials of the BSF, the BGB, the Customs, the Geological Survey of India, as well as Superintendents of Police of both the Indian and Bangladeshi districts would also be present at the meet.

Tripura, which is surrounded by Bangladesh from three sides, shares 856-km border with India’s eastern neighbour. All of this, except a nearly 20-km-stretch, is fenced.

–IANS

sc/vd