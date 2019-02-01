India bans J&K terror outfit Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The Home Ministry on Wednesday said the government has banned Tahreek-ul-Mujahideen (TuM), a separatist group in Jammu and Kashmir.

The organisation came into existence in 1990 with the objective of “liberating Kashmir” and has been actively pursuing its objective by way of acts of terror, a Ministry notification issued on Tuesday said.

“The Central government believes that the TuM is involved in terrorism as it has committed and participated in various acts of terrorism in India,” it added.

TuM members were getting financial aid as well as logistic support from their handlers based abroad. So, the Centre has banned it and all its manifestations, it added.

The group has carried out grenade attacks, snatched weapons and supported other terror outfits like Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Ministry said.

It also committed and promoted acts of terrorism, engaged in radicalisation and recruitment of youth for terrorist activities in India.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested several TuM members.

