India beat Faroe Islands at World Junior Badminton

Markham (Canada), Nov 7 (IANS) Indias mixed team registered their third consecutive win in their group E tie, beating the lower ranked Faroe Islands 5-0 at the Li Ning BWF World Junior Badminton Championships 2018 here.

The Indian shuttlers, who are just a win away from entering the quarter-finals, will play their last group match on Thursday against Algeria.

The team management decided to rest Asian junior champion and World No.3 Lakshya Sen and rotated a few others to test their bench strength, giving the players some required match practice on Tuesday evening before the crucial knockout phase.

In Tuesday’s match, India were put on the path of victory by the men doubles pair of Manjit Khawairapam and Dingku Singh who defeated Jonas Djurhuus and M. Jacobsen 21-11, 21-7 even as Gayatri Gopichand, playing the women singles, downed Lena Maria Joensen 21-8, 21-7, rather easily to consolidate their lead in 16 minutes.

For Kiran George, who played the men singles next, toyed with Arant A. MyRini 21-6, 21-7 and consuming exactly as many minutes as Gayatri did against her Faroe Island’s opponent.

Then it was the turn of the women doubles duo of Aditi Bhatt and Tanisha Crasto who handed out a 21-9, 2-19 defeat to Lena aria Joensen and Alma Mohr Pedersen and in the last rubber, Ashwini Bhatt and Saiprateek Krishnaprasad completed the formality by beating Jonas Djurhuus and Sissal Thomsen 21-7, 21-7 in mixed doubles in just about 15 minutes.

