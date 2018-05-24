India became global growth engine under Modi: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur, May 26 (IANS) Congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing four years in power, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Saturday said that India has emerged as the global growth engine under his dynamic leadership.

The country has made a mark on the world map owing to the distinguished and ambitious policies launched by BJP under Modi’s vision which have helped in making India a prosperous, happy and empowered nation, she added.

With his clean intentions and development as his sole goal, the Modi government completed four years following the principles of ‘seva’ (service), ‘samarpan’ (dedication), ‘Sushasan’ (good governance) and ‘swabhimaan’ (self-respect), she said, adding India has moved ahead at a fast track while bringing back smiles on the faces of farmers, backward classes, poor and deprived.

“The central government is scripting a golden chapter in the history of India while meeting the expectations of 125 crore people and I am confident that this sojourn of development shall continue in the coming years too,” Raje said.

–IANS

arc/vd