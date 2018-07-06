India, Bhutan share exemplary relationship: President

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday that India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral partnership and the relations between the two countries were unique.

Welcoming visiting Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobga at Rashtrapati Bhavan, he said the historical and cultural linkages between the two countries “make us natural friends”.

“India and Bhutan share an exemplary bilateral partnership. Our relations are unique and special,” he said.

Kovind said government and people of India appreciate the vision of Druk Gyalpos, which has guided relations between India and Bhutan.

“With the wisdom and foresight of the monarchs of Bhutan and the Indian leadership, India-Bhutan relations have gone from strength to strength,” he said.

The President said that Bhutan has made rapid economic progress in recent years and has made advances on social indicators in pursuance of happiness as a national philosophy.

He emphasised that India is firmly committed to partner Bhutan in its socio-economic development and to support its 12th Five Year Plan based on Bhutan’s priorities.

Kovind noted that the golden jubilee anniversary of the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between India and Bhutan is being celebrated in a manner befitting “our special relationship”.

Earlier in the day Tobgay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the two discussed ways for strengthening the development partnership between the two countries.

The Bhutanese Prime Minister is on a three-day visit to India.

