India can play a major role in unstable world for world peace: Modi

New Delhi, July 2 (IANS) India can play a major role in todays unstable world to achieve global peace and prosperity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the ninth Heads of Mission Conference on Monday.

The three-day conference was also addressed by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj who said that India’s global profile and prestige had gone up significantly since Modi assumed office as Prime Minister.

Modi addressed the conference on the concluding day.

“India can play a major role in today’s unstable world to achieve global peace & prosperity” : Inspiring address by PM @narendramodi – his 4th – at the 9th Heads of Mission Conference. EAM @SushmaSwaraj, @Gen_VKSingh, @mjakbar, senior officials and Heads of Missions were present,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a tweet on Monday.

“EAM @SushmaSwaraj in her welcome remarks: India’s global profile and prestige have gone up significantly since PM @narendramodi has assumed office,” he added.

President Ram Nath Kovind, who had addressed the participants of the Conference on Saturday, said there were tectonic shifts taking place in the world, not just in the realm of geopolitics and geoeconomics, and managing India’s rise in such an environment is not an easy task.

He had also said the diplomats don’t just represent the Indian state and the government of India but 1.3 billion Indians and their hopes and aspirations.

–IANS

ps/vd