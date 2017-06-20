India capable of doing much more, says U-19 football coach

Panjim, June 20 (IANS) Praising his side for the victory against Singapore, India Under-19 football coach Floyd Pinto has said the Indian colts are capable of doing much more.

India defeated Singapore 7-2 in the international friendly fixture at Bambolim stadium here on Monday.

Hat-tricks from striker Edmund Larindika and Naorem Roshan Singh helped the cause of the home side.

“The game (went) pretty well because we won 7-2. We can be much more effective in the final third (in rival box) and score more goals,” Pinto was quoted as saying by Goal.com on Monday.

“We usually don’t concede more than two goals against any side. So that’s something we can work on,” he added.

Pinto also emphasised on making a core team which he can work on and retain in the matches.

“Don’t expect too many changes for the second game. If we’re going to play Saudi Arabia, we need that core of 13 or 14 players.” Pinto said.

India will again take on Singapore on Wednesday.

–IANS

