India-China joint training exercise ends in Meghalaya

Shillong, Dec 20 (IANS) The 14-day-long India-China joint training exercise “Hand-in- Hand-2019” at the joint training node at Meghalaya’s Umroi miitary station ended on Friday, a defence official said.

A defence spokesman said that an Indian Army contingent comprising of one infantry company along with supporting staff, and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) contingent from the Tibet Military Command took part in the 8th edition of the joint training exercise.

According to the spokesman, the exercise was aimed at the participating infantry contingents practicing joint drills for counter-terrorism operations in a semi-urban terrain under a United Nation mandate.

The exercise entailed firing each other’s weapons, tactical lectures and demonstration by both the countries on various aspects of counter-terrorism operations.

It also included physical training activities ranging from endurance runs, battle obstacle courses and games.

“The joint training standards achieved by both the contingents were on display during a 72-hour field training exercise which encompassed various drills requiring seamless integration of action of part of troops to fulfil the facets of counter-terrorism operations.”

Discussions on humanitarian assistance, and disaster relief operations including flood relief were also conducted.

The joint training exercise culminated with a grand closing ceremony on Friday where the participating troops displayed high standards of military drill. In addition, an enthralling skill display was presented by the troops of both countries during the ceremony which left the spectators spellbound.

“The exercise is testimony of India and China jointly recognising the emerging threat of terrorism and their resolve to stand together in countering this menace. The two armies have gained from each other’s expertise and experience in conduct of counter terrorism and company level operations. The troops of both the contingents departed on healthy note of mutual informal respect and goodwill,” the spokesman added.

