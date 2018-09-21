India, China review situation on border

Beijing, Sep 27 (IANS) India and China on Thursday reviewed the situation along their disputed border as they discussed the issue at the 12th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs.

The Indian side led by Pranay Verma, Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry, told the Chinese side that peace and tranquility on the India-China border areas was an important prerequisite for the smooth development of their bilateral relations.

“They discussed ways to effectively manage border areas in accordance with the strategic guidance provided by the leaders of the two countries at the Wuhan Summit and explored various confidence-building measures with a view to further enhance mutual trust and understanding,” the Indian Embassy in Beijing said in a late night statement.

The Chinese side was represented by Yi Xianliang, Director General, Department of Boundary and Oceanic Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was held at Sichuan in Chengdu, which falls in the People’s Liberation Army’s Western Theatre Command.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs was set up in 2012 as an institutional mechanism for consultation and coordination for management of India-China border areas and to exchange views on strengthening communication and cooperation, including between their border security personnel.

The two sides agreed to hold the next meeting at a mutually convenient time.

–IANS

gsh/mr