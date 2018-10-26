India closely following developments in Sri Lanka

New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) India is closely following the political developments in Sri Lanka where President Maithripala Sirisena appointed his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa as Prime Minister after ousting Ranil Wickremesinghe from the post, the External Affairs Ministry said on Sunday.

“India is closely following the recent political developments in Sri Lanka,” Ministry spokesman Raveeh Kumar said in response to queries from the media.

“As a democracy and a close friendly neighbour, we hope that democratic values and the constitutional process will be respected,” Kumar said.

“We will continue to extend our developmental assistance to the friendly people of Sri Lanka.”

Rajapaksa was appointed as the nation’s new Prime Minister by Sirisena on Friday night, shocking “ousted” leader Wickremesinghe and his United National Party (UNP).

The former President has secured a majority in the island’s 225-member Parliament and will continue to retain his job despite protests from the UNP, his party Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) said in Colombo on Saturday.

–IANS

ab/ksk