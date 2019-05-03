India complains about diplomats’ harassment in Pakistan

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) India has raised its concerns with Pakistan over harassment of two of its diplomats by intelligence personnel last month and asked it to conduct an inquiry and prevent recurrence of such incidents, sources said here on Saturday.

It also conveyed its concerns regarding security of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad.

Sources said that the concerns about the security of the mission were conveyed to Islamabad in a demarche.

India also sent a note verbale last month protesting about the harassment of two of its diplomats and their being locked up in a room for over 20 minutes at Gurdwara Sacha Sauda Gurdwara near Lahore on April 17.

The two Indian diplomats, who were at the gurdwara to facilitate Indian pilgrims, were also threatened and asked never come to the area again.

They were locked up in a room by about 15 Pakistani intelligence personnel, their bags were searched and they were questioned.

India had earlier this year also raised concern over harassment of its diplomats with Pakistan.

