India continues to engage with US on Iran oil imports

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) India remains engaged with the United States regarding oil imports from Iran, after Washington imposed fresh sanctions on the Islamic nation over its nuclear programme, a senior official said here on Thursday.

“We have had several rounds of conversation, not only with the US, but also with Iran and other stakeholders on this matter,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in response to queries at a media briefing here following reports that Washington might have given a waiver to New Delhi.

“As far as the US is concerned, they are well aware about our expectations of the requirement which we have for oil domestically,” Kumar said.

“We will continue to engage with the US and other stakeholders to ensure that our energy security is not compromised and also that our national interests are protected.”

There have been deep concerns in New Delhi following fresh US sanctions on Iran, set to come into effect on November 4, since the West Asian nation is a major supplier of crude oil to India.

The US pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that Tehran had signed with the five permanent members (P5) of the UN Security Council, Germany and the European Union and imposed the new sanctions on Iran over its nuclear programme.

Under the sanctions, the US wants all countries in the world to stop importing oil from Iran.

India has also voiced its appreciation for the statement made by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that the intention of imposing sanctions on Iran is not to hurt India.

–IANS

ab/shs