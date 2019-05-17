India crashes out of Sudirman Cup 2019

Nanning (China), May 22 (IANS) India’s dismal show in badminton continued in the ongoing Sudirman Cup 2019 as the shuttlers lost their respective matches to suffer a 0-5 defeat against China in the Group 1D tie.

With the second consecutive defeat, India’s campaign in the tournament also came to an end.

In the men’s singles match, Sameer Verma suffered a 17-21, 20-22 defeat against Chen Long. Later, Pranav Chopra and N Sikki Reddy went down 5-21, 11-21 to Wang Yafan and Huang Dongping in the mixed doubles contest.

Later in the day, the men’s doubles pair comprising Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty failed to notch a win as they went down fighting 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Han Chengkai and Zhou Haodong.

Meanwhile, a lot was expected from India’s ace shuttler Saina Nehwal. However, she also disappointed going down to Chen Yufei 12-21, 17-21 in a 33-minute affair as the scoreline read 4-0 in China’s favour.

Later, women’s doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also lost 12-21, 15-21 to Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan of China.

Earlier on Tuesday, India had lost 2-3 to Malaysia.

In the previous edition of the Sudirman Cup, in 2017, India had managed to reach the quarter-finals where they lost to China.

