India cruise to eight-wicket win over England

Nottingham, July 13 (IANS) Kuldeep Yadav’s (6/25) heroic bowling effort followed by Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten 137-run knock sealed a comfortable eight-wicket victory for India against England in the first match of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) rubber at Trent Bridge here on Thursday.

Chasing a moderate target of 269 runs for victory, Inida rode on Rohit and skipper Virat Kohli’s (75 off 82) knock to take a 1-0 lead in the series with ease.

Earlier, England succumbed to Kuldeep’s brilliant bowling display, as the wrist spinner emerged with his best ODI figure on a batting-friendly wicket.

–IANS

kk/vd