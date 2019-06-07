India drub Poland 3-1 in FIH Series Finals

Bhubaneswar, June 7 (IANS) Skipper Manpreet Singh scored a brace as India beat Poland 3-1 in the ongoing FIH Series Finals hockey tournament, here on Friday.

After a barren first quarter, Manpreet scored in the 21st and 26th minutes while drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the 36th minute to help the hosts record their second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Mateusz Hulboj netted Poland’s only goal in the 25th minute.

It was Poland which got the first scoring opportunity from a penalty corner in the opening minute, but the chance was squandered.

India’s first opportunity came in the sixth minute when Mandeep Singh combined with Akashdeep Singh to conjure a chance but the latter’s attempt was cleared off the line by Polish goalkeeper Maciej Pacanowski.

India created a few more chances before Manpreet scored from a rebound after Amit Rohidas’ initial flick was blocked by Pacanowski.

Poland drew level in the 25th minute when Hardik Singh failed to stop Joseph Hillyer’s pass from outside the striking zone and Hulboj made no mistake in slotting the ball home off a deflection.

India restored their lead within a minute when Manpreet scored his second goal of the day after a fine one-touch play with Simranjeet Singh.

India extended the advantage in the third quarter when Harmanpreet converted a penalty corner.

India will next take on Uzbekistan in their last pool match on June 10.

