India endorses 24-point programme for revitalising UN peacekeeping

United Nations, Sep 18 (IANS) India has endorsed a 24-point programme for revitalising the UN peacekeeping operations that is to become the basis of a high-level meeting next week, according to UN sources.

Jean-Pierre Lacroix, the Under-Secretary General for peacekeeping operations, had visited India in June and held important discussions with Indian leaders and appreciated New Delhi’s contributions to peacekeeping.

India’s endorsment of the declaration unveiled by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in August as the basis of his A4P or Action for Peace initiative was made on September 11.

As of Monday, 113 countries, including the permanent members of the Security Council except China, have endorsed the declaration, the sources said.

Through the declaration, the Secretary-General, troop contributors, the financial contributors, nations hosting operations, other members and some regional organisations agree to what is described as “a set of mutually-agreed principles and commitments to create peacekeeping operations fit for the future”.

These range from management reform and better protection of civilians to improving the security of peacekeepers and involving regional organisations like the African Union in peacekeeping.

The declaration includes an affirmation of the primacy of politics in conflict resolutions and the need for “stronger engagement to advance political solutions to conflict”, which India has strongly advocated at the UN.

Another point that deals with India’s complaints about the role of the Security Council in ordering operations is a commitment to “achievable mandates” that are “matched by appropriate resources”.

The declaration also said that violence against UN personnel “may constitute war crimes”.

(Arul Louis can be reached at [email protected] and followed on Twitter at @arulouis)

–IANS

al/ksk