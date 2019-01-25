India expresses concern over Pakistan Foreign Minister’s event in UK Parliament

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) India has expressed its concern over proposed seminar in the House of Commons of the British Parliament to which Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has invited Pakistani parliamentarians and political leadership of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

“The UK is aware about our sensitivities in the matter,” ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

“As a friendly country and as a strategic partner, we hope the government of UK will address our concerns which we have explained to them on the proposed conference and which very clearly is intended to undermine the unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of India,” Kumar said.

He said the event “again exposes Pakistan’s duplicity when they talk about peace on the one hand and work with forces which are pushing or fomenting anti-Indian sentiments, on the other”.

“We condemn such behaviour by Pakistan,” said the spokesperson.

The proposed seminar will be on report by a British all-party parliamentary group on Kashmir headed by MP Chris Leslie.

