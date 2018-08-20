India Fashion Week Spring Summer 2019 to start on October 10

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Spring-Summer 2019 edition of the India Fashion Week will be held from October 10-13 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here, Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), the country’s apex fashion body, announced on Thursday.

Besides an array of young and established designers, this year, FDCI is introducing the ‘Designer Stockroom’, a business-to-consumer theme. It is aimed at giving designers an opportunity to sell their stock — new or old — directly to consumers, said a statement.

The event will keep with the tradition of buyer sale for the first four days and has added a new dimension for public sale on the penultimate two days — October 14 and 15 at the same venue.

“With fashion and its rigorous cycles, FDCI’s effort is to maximize the prowess of IFW and make it a trade event, yet keeping the sanctity of the showcase,” FDCI President Sunil Sethi said in a statement.

–IANS

