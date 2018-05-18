India fighting atrocities on women, religious fundamentalism: Venkaiah

Aizawl, May 24 (IANS) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said India is fighting the problems of poverty, illiteracy, atrocities on women and weaker sections, and religious fundamentalism, despite massive growth.

“India has made rapid strides in various fields since attaining Independence. Yet the country is grappling with problems like poverty, illiteracy, atrocities on women and weaker sections, religious fundamentalism and terrorism.

“We have to collectively strive to eradicate various problems hampering the progress of the country,” he said after inaugurating the Academic and Seminar Complex and laying the foundation stone for Students and Research Scholars’ Hostel in Mizoram University here.

The Vice President said the universities in collaboration with industries must initiate training programmes that are in tune with the demands of the market.

“On its part, the government has launched a massive skill development programme to provide employment avenues to lakhs of youth across India.”

Advising the students to consider becoming entrepreneurs, job givers and not merely job seekers, the Vice President said: “Education is for enhancement of our competence, for empowerment, for enlightenment and for employment and enhancing our employability.

“We need to fully tap this human resource potential to make India a leading economic power in the world.”

Quoting recent media reports, Naidu said a study by a global executive search firm has forecast that India would be the only major economy with potential for talent surplus by 2030.

He said that with the government’s “Look East” and “Act East” policy, a lot many opportunities would most likely to open up.

Former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are the best examples of how an ordinary citizen through hard work and dedication can rise to occupy the highest positions in the country, the Vice President said.

“Both of them coming from very humble backgrounds are a source of inspiration to all Indians.”

Mizorm Governor Lt Gen Nirbhay Sharma (retd) and Finance Minister Lalsawta were among the other dignitaries at the function.

–IANS

sc/him/vm