India finish Serbian Junior & Cadet Open on a high

Kovilovo (Serbia), Sep 24 (IANS) Indias young paddlers concluded their successful run in the Serbian Junior and Cadet Open here on Sunday, adding three gold, four silver and six bronze medals.

They had cornered two silver and three bronze earlier to take their overall tally to a rich haul of 18 medals, according to a statement.

The Indian paddlers clinched gold in the Cadet Boys’ singles, Cadet Boys’ Team and Junior Girls’ Team events while they took the silver in the Cadet Boys and Girls’ team, the Cadet Boys’ Doubles and Girls’ Doubles categories.

They won two bronze in the Cadet Boys’ Singles and one each in the Junior Boys’ Team, Junior Girls’ Team, Cadet Girls singles and the Cadet Boys’ Doubles division.

In the Junior Girls’ category, India 1 consisting of Diya Chitale, Swastika Ghosh and Anusha Kutumbale breezed past Slovakia 3-0 in the semi-finals and then got the better of Singapore 3-1 in the finals to annex the gold medal.

India fielded two teams in the Cadet Boys, and they made it a grand 1-2, with Payas Jain-Vishwa Deenadayalan and Divyansh Srivastava-Aadarsh Om Chettri clinching the gold and the silver respectively.

Payas Jain-Vishwa Deenadayalan also clinched a silver medal in the Cadet Boys’ Doubles category, losing 2-3 to a Chinese pair.

The Junior Boys’ team category saw Raegan Albuquerque, Manush Shah and Anukram Jain bag the bronze after a valiant fight against Belgium, the eventual runners-up to the competition.

In the Cadet Boys’ Singles, the Indian paddlers reigned supreme as they took three of the four spots in the semi-finals. Payas Jain went on to claim the gold while Aadarsh Om Chettri and Divyansh Srivastava took the bronze.

Two Indians reached the quarter-finals of the Cadet Girls’ Singles category but only Kavya Sree Baskar advanced to the semi-finals. She, however, lost to China’s Zeyan Li to settle for the bronze.

In the Cadet Girls Doubles, Anargya Manjunath-Lakshita Narang settled for the silver after losing in the finals to a formidable Chinese pair.

