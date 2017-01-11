India gave Seychelles medicines worth Rs 3 crore in 2016

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) India supplied medicines worth Rs 3 crore to the Seychelles in 2016, a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

“In response to a request from the government of Seychelles for supply of essential medicines for its people, the government of India supplied 108 different medicines in four lots during 2016,” the statement said.

It said the majority of medicines are for combating common infections, while others are to treat diabetes, hypertension and heart disease, among others.

The medicines worth Rs 3 crore, weighing around 42,000 kg, were procured by the External Affairs Ministry through Directorate General of Armed Forces Medical Supplies.

“This gift of medicines is part of the US $8.76 million earmarked for the supply of medical equipment and medicines to Seychelles,” it said.

The government of the Seychelles has expressed its gratitude to the government of India for helping it in the fight against diseases and protecting the weaker sections of society.

On Wednesday, the External Affairs Ministry also announced that Ausaf Sayeed, currently Consul General of India in Chicago, has been appointed the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of the Seychelles and will be taking charge shortly.

