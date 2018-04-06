India gets its ‘next superstars’

Mumbai, April 8 (IANS) Aman Gandotra and Natasha Bharadwaj have emerged as the winners of “India’s Next Superstars”, a show judged by filmmakers Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty.

The winners will make their Bollywood debut in a collaboration between Karan and Shetty’s production companies and Fox Star Studios.

“Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty Sir believed in me from day one. They kept motivating and pushing me to work harder. After each act, I would go to them to take their feedback and incorporate it in my next act. I owe my victory to them and I always want to be around them and work with them,” Aman, who hails from Jaipur, told IANS.

Natasha, a 20-year-old aspiring actress from Mumbai, said that Karan had earlier told her that he sees a finalist in her. “Today, I am holding the trophy,” added the artiste. She and Aman also received Rs 10,00,000 each as prize money.

Shruti Sharma from Lucknow was awarded special title of ‘Third Superstar’ by the judges on the occasion of the show’s grand finale, which aired on Star Plus on Sunday.

“The biggest challenge for me has been to prove myself to others that good looks are not everything and there is no need for a makeover. I have my own personality, my talent is my strength and I think I proved myself right,” she said.

The evening also saw actors like Arjun Bijlani, Karanvir Bohra, Priyank Sharma, Adaa Khan, Sanaya Irani and Asha Negi performing on the stage.

The contestants underwent weeks of rigorous training in an academy and were mentored by Bollywood veterans like Mahesh Bhatt and Mukesh Chhabra.

So what’s next?

Aman is excited to see what Karan and Shetty have in store for him.

“Now that I have won the show and have a chance to work with the bosses of Bollywood, I want to direct all my focus and hard work towards it,” he said.

Natasha is concentrating on working towards her upcoming film because that’s what “I always wanted to do. I want to have a legacy of my own in the industry”.

Shruti is looking forward to working with Karan and Shetty.

On the kind of films they would like to do, Aman, who started off as a model, said: “I am open to all kinds of films. I recently explored my likeness for comedy. I didn’t know that I had such good comic timing but the show helped me learn that. But personally, I would love to do action films.”

Natasha wants to do beautiful films and explore working with different directors and their styles.

Shruti wants to do family-oriented commercial films.

What about TV shows?

Aman is open to do films as well as TV shows as long as “I am doing good work”.

Natasha, on the other hand, wants to do films. “I haven’t thought about working in the television industry yet but yes, if a good role comes my way, then definitely.”

Shruti loves television because she has grown up watching serials and reality shows. So, the medium doesn’t matter to her.

What are the chances of people with non-filmy background entering Bollywood?

“I will say that it is difficult, but not impossible. I had no confidence in myself to even win this show. If I can achieve so much with hard work and belief in myself then I’m sure anyone with great talent can do so,” said Aman.

Natasha feels there are many mediums so there is place for everyone. The only condition – “passion and talent”.

Shruti feels happy that there is a platform for all aspiring actors now.

“Only hard work will help to get success. It may take time, but you will surely taste success,” she said.

–IANS

nn/vd