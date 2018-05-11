India gives NRs 180mn for river training in Nepal

Kathmandu, May 15 ( IANS) India has provided the largest sum for river training in Nepal in a bid to control floods that also affect India during the monsoon season.

Indian Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri on Tuesday handed over a cheque of NRs 180.74 million to Sanjay Sharma, Secretary in the Ministry of Energy, Irrigation and Water Resources of Nepal, for taming and training the rivers.

The river training and construction will carry on near the Indian border in three rivers.

The amount is India’s contribution for river training and construction of embankments along Lalbakeya, Bagmati and Kamla rivers, the Indian embassy said.

The works is aimed at flood control and water resources management, which benefit several million people inhabiting in the watershed of these rivers in India and Nepal.

With the NRs 180.74 million, India has so far given 13 installments since 2008 to Nepal for the river training and embankment works totalling to over NRs 4.68 billion.

–IANS

