India helping Dassault Systemes create future workforce

Nashville (US) Feb 12 (IANS) French 3D software major Dassault Systemes is not only bullish on investing big in India but is also expanding “high-value” research and development and innovation facilities in the country to create the workforce of the future, according to Bernard Charles, Vice Chairman and CEO, Dassault Systemes.

According to Charles who has a strong India linkage as his uncle, the late priest Father Francis Guezou, founded Don Bosco College at Yelagiri Hills, Tamil Nadu, the company that has been investing in India for 25 years is “going to invest big in the country”.

“There has recently been a lot of reforms in India, like in the taxation system. The year 2018 was a little bit complex but 2019 turned out to be a very good year for us in the country. There is a vibrant startups and innovators community in India and we will continue to work with great innovators there,” Charles told IANS.

The global 3DExperience major which has now brought its popular 3D CAD software SolidWorks onto the ‘3DExperience Works’ Cloud platform has a strong client base in India that includes Aditya Birla, Mahindra and Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Royal Enfield, Hero, Renault and several aerospace PSUs.

According to the company, the automobile sector in India was the highest adopter of its technology until some time ago, but now, sectors like construction and general mechanics and aerospace are also rapidly adopting it. Next on the radar are life sciences and healthcare sectors.

Dassault Systemes has two competency centres in Andhra Pradesh and Bengaluru and is working towards bringing more such centres in Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The company, which employs over 2,000 people in India, has R&D centres in Pune and Bengaluru.

“We have a lot of customers in India, from small to big ones. To meet their demands, we have not only significantly expanded the R&D team but also the service delivery centre which helps companies with high-quality marketing content. We are going to expand on that front too,” Charles told IANS on the sidelines of ‘3DExperience World’ conference here.

In a bid to build the workforce of the future, the company is preparing students for the jobs of the 21st century that will go beyond just designs and simulations to AI-enabled Cloud, automation and data analytics, among others.

“We reach nearly 15 to 20 million students every year with our solutions. In India, the number of collaborations we have with schools and universities is probably among the highest in the world, skilling the generation for new-age jobs,” said the Dassault Systemes CEO.

