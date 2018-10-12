India hold China in friendly tie

Suzhou (China), Oct 13 (IANS) India produced a sturdy defensive performance to hold China to a goalless draw in an international football friendly here on Saturday.

For the most part, the match was a battle between wave upon wave of Chinese attacks and robust — sometimes desperate — defending by the Indians.

The hosts increased the intensity of their attacks in the last 30 minutes, which saw them hit the crossbar and the post. The Indian survived another close shave when a mad goal mouth scramble saved their citadel.

The visitors had very few chances which were wasted due to extremely poor finishing and lack of proper co-ordination.

