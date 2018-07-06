India Inc. working to bridge gender diversity in India: Report

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India’s ranking in gender diversity has improved in 2018 with the financial sector hiring more women even as the country ranks fifth lowest in having women in such roles, a report said.

According to the newly released ‘Gender Diversity Survey Report 2018’ by Delhi-based consultancy and recruiting firm En-world, India is showing a considerable increase in the hiring of women but it is still low to match the global numbers.

“India’s Consulting and Offshoring Analytics Industry has a total of 30 per cent female ratio compared to men. Banking and financial sector is gradually catching up on gender diversity with 20 per cent more females in their work force,” the reports stated.

The automobile industry remains to be heavily male-dominated with only 7 per cent of females in the Industry at the mid-senior level position.

Telecom has a female ratio of 11 per cent, while Information Technology Industry has last year recruited female candidates, representing 16 per cent of the fresh intake.

“Diversity and Inclusion in the workplace is increasing. It gives organisations greater access to talent and it is good for us as recruiters as we can focus on candidate’s competency irrespective of gender, origin and background,” says Koji Murata, CEO En-world India.

