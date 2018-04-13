India Intimate Fashion Week Season 2 to take place on April 22

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) The season 2 of India Intimate Fashion Week (IIFW), a fashion show dedicated to lingerie and Intimate wear, will be held on April 22 at The Leela hotel, here.

Some of the participating designers and brands are Hongking based Jewellery designer Mona Shroff, La Intimo show, Designer Rashmi Solanki, Melons India show, INIFD Bandra show and grand finale show by Filipino designer Jef Albea.

To add glamour to the show, “Commando 2” fame Bollywood actor Thakur Anoop Singh will walk at the fashion show.

“This year IIFW will also focus on the segment of inviting veteran industry experts in the jury to honour the proponents in the field of intimate, beach and bridal lingerie business.

“International business icons, trade honchos, e-commerce experts and some of famous names from the Indian Fashion Industry will grace the presence of the event,” Niraj Jawanjal, Founder and Ideator, IIFW said in a statement.

It will provide a platform for emerging and conventional brands spanning categories of lingerie, lounge wear, sleep wear, leg wear, lingerie accessories, men’s underwear, intimate, products and the like.

In addition, this year IIFW has a special show dedicated to plus-size lingerie.

Further explaining about India Intimate Fashion Week, Amit Pandey, Media Head and Associate Partner, IIFW said: “We had a very successful first edition and are excited to be back with the second edition of the fashion week that is sure to be larger, grandiose and entertaining.”

