New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi who spoke at the “Rising India Summit” here, saying the country “was rising against him”.

“Modiji, those were some fancy power point slides. A quick word of advice: You’re right about Rising India. One small issue – it’s rising against you,” Gandhi said in a tweet.The Rising India Summit is organised by the CNN-News18 TV network.

–IANS

sid/vd