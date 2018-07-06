India issues demarche to Britain over proposed pro-Khalistan event

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) Following reports of a pro-Khalistan event being planned in London next month, a senior official here said on Thursday that India has issued a demarche to Britain in this connection.

“We have seen the reports and I would like to confirm that we have taken this matter up with the UK government,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said in a media briefing here.

“We have also issued a demarche to them,” he said.

“We expect that the UK government will not allow any such group, whose intention is to spread hatred and impact our bilateral relations, to use its country.”

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a human right advocacy group with radical leanings, has announced that it will hold what it calls a “London Declaration” on an independence referendum for the Indian state of Punjab in the British capital on August 12.

Kumar said the majority of the Sikh community, whether they be in Britain or living in other countries, have very good relations with India.

“They also have good relations with the countries in which they are living,” he said.

“As far as such small groups are concerned, I believe that these are fringe elements and their job is to spread hatred and communal disharmony.”

