India, Italy review bilateral ties

New Delhi, June 18 (IANS) India and Italy reviewed their bilateral relationship and agreed to identify new areas of cooperation during External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj’s two-day visit to Italy, the External Affairs Ministry said on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Sushma Swaraj on Monday called on Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, who assumed office on June 1, and reiterated India’s desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Italy.

She also conveyed the need for India and Italy to continue to work together and coordinate positions in multilateral forums.

“Both sides agreed to mutually identify new areas of cooperation to boost trade and investment linkages,” the statement said.

After calling on Prime Minister Conte, Sushma Swaraj held a bilateral meeting with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Enzo Moavero Milanesi during the course of which the two sides reviewed various aspects of the bilateral relationship and exchanged views on international and regional issues of common interest.

To augment collaboration in areas of mutual benefit, the Ministers agreed to hold the next meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation (JCEC) in India later this year, according to the statement.

Sushma Swaraj reached Rome on Sunday on the first leg of her week-long four nation tour of Europe that will also see her visiting France, Luxembourg and Belgium.

–IANS

ab/vm