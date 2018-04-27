India, Japan agree to work on electric vehicle development

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) India and Japan on Tuesday agreed to initiate discussions on development of electric vehicles (EVs) by collaborating at a policy dialogue on next generation zero emission vehicles, an official statement said.

According to an Indian Power Ministry statement, both countries confirmed their commitment to promoting well-functioning energy markets as well as cooperation on environmental measures for coal-fired power plants at the ninth India Japan Energy Dialogue co-chaired by Power Minister R.K. Singh and Japanese Economy, Trade and Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko.

“Both countries agreed to initiate the discussion towards development of EVs by collaborating on the ‘Policy dialogue on next generation/Zero emission vehicles’,” it said.

“Both India and Japan further confirmed their commitment to work together in promoting well-functioning energy markets and affirmed to promote transparent and diversified liquefied natural gas (LNG) market through the relaxation of destination clause.

“Both Ministers agreed on further strengthening of bilateral energy cooperation for energy development of both countries, while also contributing to worldwide energy security, energy access and climate change issues,” it added.

According to the ministry, India and Japan also reiterated the continued importance of coal-based electricity in the energy mix of both countries and agreed to promote cooperation on environmental measures for coal-fired power plants.

