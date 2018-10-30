India-Japan begins joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian 2018’

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) The armies of India and Japan on Thursday began a first-of-its-kind joint military exercise ‘Dharma Guardian’ in Mizoram to build and promote relations between the forces of the two countries in addition to exchanging skills and experiences, a Defence Ministry statement said.

Approximately one platoon strength each of Japanese and Indian contingents took part in the 14-day exercise. The Japanese contingent is being represented by 32nd Infantry Battalion while the Indian side is being represented by Gorkha Rifles.

“The exercise will consist of a balance of indoor classes and outdoor training activities. Due emphasis will be laid on enhancing tactical skills to fight against global terrorism and on increasing interoperability between forces of both countries which is crucial for the success of any joint operation,” said the statement.

Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralization of likely threats that may be encountered in urban warfare scenario, said the statement, adding the exercise will contribute immensely in developing mutual understanding and respect for each other’s military.

