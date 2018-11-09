India-Japan joint military drill concludes

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) The joint Indo-Japanese counter-insurgency military drill — ‘Dharma Guardian’ — concluded on Wednesday at Vairengte in Mizoram.

“The primary focus of the exercise was to train and equip the contingents to undertake joint counter-insurgency and counter-terrorist operations in urban and semi-urban terrain,” a Defence Ministry release said here.

It is a significant step towards fostering military and diplomatic ties between the two countries, it added.

The participants were initially familiarised with each other’s organisational structure, tactical drills and planning process before graduating to joint tactical exercises.

The contingents honed their tactical and technical skills in a wide spectrum of counter-insurgency operations including joint training on weapons and equipment, field training exercises and handling of improved explosive devices.

Commanders at various levels from both sides were exercised to work in close coordination to receive and collate information jointly, plan operations and issue suitable orders to respective integrated groups.

“The exercise provided and ideal platform for both contingents to share their operational experience and expertise while also instrumental in broadening the interoperability and cooperation between the armies of India and Japan,” the release said.

