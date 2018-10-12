India, Japan to hold joint military drill in November

New Delhi, Oct 18 (IANS) Indian and Japanese armies are going to hold their first-ever joint military exercise between November 1 and 14, which will include conducting tactical drills against likely urban threats, the Ministry of Defence said on Thursday.

The military exercise named ‘DHARMA GUARDIAN-2018’ will be held between the Indian Army and Japan Ground Self Defence Force at Counter Insurgency Warfare School, Vairengte, in the state of Mizoram.

The Indian contingent will be represented by 6/1 Gorkha Rifles while the Japanese contingent will be represented by 32 Infantry Regiment of the Japanese Ground Self Defence Force.

“During the 14-day exercise, due emphasis will be laid on increasing inter-operability between forces from both countries. Both sides will jointly train, plan and execute a series of well-developed tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in urban warfare scenario,” the government said in a statement.

