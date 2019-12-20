India may host Commonwealth shooting event in 2022

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) India’s chances of hosting a Commonwealth shooting event in 2022 got a boost on Wednesday after the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) sent a letter to Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra seeking a proposal for the same to be submitted in “early January.”

The CGF said that the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) will be working with the IOA in compiling the proposal.

“The NRAI will work with you and the Government of India to develop a formal submission to the CGF for consideration early January by the CGF Sports Committee and then to the CGF Executive Board for approval. This proposal must be formally endorsed and submitted by the Indian Commonwealth Games Association as the official member of the CGF,” CGF president Louise Martin said in the letter.

The development comes after a meeting between the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) and the CGF on December 5, which was also attended by NRAI President Raninder Singh. The ISSF and Raninder proposed to hold the event just prior to the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, which are slated to start on July 27.

An outline of the proposal was compiled in a separate letter by Raninder to Batra. Among the points touched upon was the contentious issue of including the medals won at the proposed championship in the final tally of the Birmingham Games.

“In essence these medals would be treated in nature as an opening balance for each competing nation to build upon by competing in those other events in Birmingham. Thus, affording nations the capability to maximise their medal potential at the CWG, an issue central and so established by the IOA to the CGF,” said Raninder in the letter.

While this issue does not receive an explicit mention in Martin’s letter, it said that the proposal that was presented by the ISSF and NRAI would “meet the expectations of all stakeholders including those of India effectively.”

Raninder also requested in the letter for Batra to seek approval from the central government for the proposal as soon as possible and that the NRAI would like to submit it to the government by the end of this week. “…we intend to submit for first your concurrence, and through and along side you, the concurrence of Government of India, this proposal by the end of this week…” said Raninder.

Raninder stated that in that case and if the timeline is adhered to, the final decision from the CGF on the matter could be declared “by the latest in the 1st week of March 2020.”

The issue of exclusion of shooting from the 2022 CWG had led to India threatening a boycott of the Games altogether. Shooting has reaped rich dividends for India over the years at the CWG with the country winning 16 medals, including seven gold, at the last edition in Gold Coast.

A CGF contingent consisting of Martin and CEO David Grevemberg had visited New Delhi last month to meet the top brass of the IOA during which Batra had raised the issue of including the medals won in the proposed shooting championships to be included in the final tally of Birmingham 2022.

