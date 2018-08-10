India, Moldova review bilateral ties

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) With the East European nation of Moldova deciding to open an embassy in India next year, the two countries reviewed bilateral cooperation across various sectors during a meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Moldovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Tudor Ullanovschi here on Tuesday.

In a tweet following the meeting, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said the two sides “reviewed the present state of our bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, infrastructure, health and pharma, IT, agriculture and food processing, education, culture, films and tourism”.

Ullanovschi is the first Moldovan Foreign Minister to visit India after his country gained independence in 1991, in the wake of the dissolution of the USSR.

India established diplomatic ties with Moldova in 1992. As of now, the Indian Embassy in Romania has concurrent responsibility for Moldova.

In an interview with IANS ahead of his meeting with Sushma Swaraj, Ullanovschi said that his country wants to invite Indian investors in sectors like textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and information technology.

India-Moldova bilateral trade stands at around 30 million euros (approximately $34 million) as of now.

He also said that India and Moldova support each other in various international fora.

According to Ullanovschi, Moldova supports India’s bid for permanent membership a reformed UN Security Council (UNSC) as the world organisation needed change from the time it was formed in the 20th century.

India is a part of the Group of Four, that also includes Japan, Germany and Brazil, seeking permanent membership in the UNSC.

