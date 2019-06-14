India, Myanmar forces coordinate to target NE militant camps

New Delhi, June 17 (IANS) In a coordinated operation between the armies of India and Myanmar, several camps of militant groups operating in some north-eastern states have been destroyed inside Myanmar’s territory, defence sources said here on Sunday.

The militants were targeted in two phases of the operation which sources said is still continuing.

While the second phase is spread over 20 days starting from the middle of June, its first phase is learnt to have been conducted about three months ago against suspected Arakanese militant camps inside Indian territory.

The camps have been on the radar of security agencies. Militants apprehended by the Indian Army have all been handed over to local police forces.

The camps targeted include those belonging to NSCN-K, NDFB, ULFA-I and KLO.

A surgical strike was conducted in Myanmar against Naga insurgents in 2015 after they killed 18 soldiers in an ambush in Chandel area of Manipur.

Separatist groups in the northeast have also made efforts to come under a single banner in an apparent effort to forge linkages.

Like Bangladesh, Myanmar also has been cooperating with India in tackling the militant groups with camps on their soil. Both countries have borders of about 5,800 kms with India.

India is also working to improve connectivity with countries in the BIMSTEC region which includes both Bangladesh and Myanmar.

