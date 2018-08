New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) Ruchi Ghanashyam, a 1982-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, was on Tuesday appointed as India’s next High Commissioner to Britain.

According to a statement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, Ghanashyam, who is currently Secretary (West) in the Ministry, is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

She will succeed Y.K. Sinha in London.

