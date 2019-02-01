India, New Zealand hold second Foreign Office Consultations

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) India and New Zealand have reviewed the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic ties, during the second Foreign Office Consultations.

The consultations were held on Tuesday.

An External Affairs Ministry release said on Wednesday that the Indian side was led by Vijay Thakur Singh, Secretary (East) in the Ministry, while the New Zealand side was represented by Ben King, Deputy Secretary, Americas and Asia Group, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

It said the two sides exchanged views on regional and multilateral issues, including cooperation at the UN and other international organisations.

“The second Foreign Office Consultations between India and New Zealand provided an opportunity to review the entire range of bilateral relations, including political, trade and economic ties. India reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with New Zealand in these areas,” the release said.

