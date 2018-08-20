India not accepting overseas aid for Kerala: Thailand

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) India has refused to accept overseas donations for flood relief in Kerala, Thailand’s Ambassador to India Chutintorn Sam Gongsakdi has said.

“Informally informed with regret that the Government of India is not accepting overseas donations for Kerala flood relief. Our hearts are with you, the people of Bharat,” Chutintorn tweeted on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates, home to hundreds of thousands of Keralites, had earlier offered Rs 700 crore as flood relief for Kerala.

The Maldives and Qatar also reportedly offered donations for the flood-ravaged state.

