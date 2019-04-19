India now virtually terror free: Modi

Nashik (Maharashtra), April 22 (IANS) Citing the example of the Easter Sunday bombings in Sri Lanka that killed 290 people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday claimed that India is now virtually “terror free” barring some pockets of Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an election rally at Pimpalgaon here, Modi said: “Scores were killed in Sri Lanka when the terrorists struck at the innocent Christians peacefully engaged in prayers in churches.

“What was the situation in India prior to 2014? There were regular terror strikes in Maharashtra, Ayodhya, Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of the country. The (then) Congress-Nationalist Congress Party government just mourned and kept crying about Pakistan.”

“But after coming to power in 2014, your ‘Chowkidar’ changed that strategy and rammed the terrorists inside their dens and the result is before all to see,” he said, referring to the February 26 Indian Air Force strikes in Balakot, Pakistan, after the February 14 Pulwama attack which killed 40 CRPF troopers.

“Terror is now practically erased from the country, barring some pockets in Jammu and Kashmir but even there, our security forces regularly keep killing the terrorists… The terrorists are scared that under ‘Modi’ they cannot escape punishment.”

Modi arrived here on Monday morning to address two campaign rallies — first in Nashik and later at Nandurbar which will go to elections in the fourth phase on April 29.

