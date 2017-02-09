India only economy doing reforms: Jaitley

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said in the global scenario where economies were turning protectionist, India stands out as the only economy doing reforms.

“We stand out as the only economy doing reforms because the rest are going towards protectionism,” Jaitley said here at the 96th annual session of Assocham.

He listed opening of foreign direct investment in various sectors, Aadhaar legislation, Direct Benefit Transfer, demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax in the series of reforms.

