India, Pak make conflicting claims on activity on LoC

New Delhi, Dec 22 (IANS) There are conflicting claims being made by India and Pakistan about what happened in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday.

The Pakistan government in its daily report on the situation on Line of Control (LoC) has claimed in district Neelum of PoK, India Army resorted to unprovoked firing at LoC with light and heavy weapons in the area of Bugna, Tehsil Athmuqam, District Neelum.

Pakistan claimed that due to the firing two houses were fully damaged. The houses belonged to Balori Khan and Nazeer Khan of Neelum district, Pakistan claimed.

The daily bulletin on LoC is issued by the Relief, Disaster Management and Civil Defence, State Disaster Management Authority, Muzaffarabad.

Giving the detail of damages due to Indian Army firing during the month of December it says that 3 people have been killed and 11 injured, eight houses have been damaged partially and two fully damaged. Two cattle head have also perished in the firing, Pakistan claimed.

The conflicting claims by Pakistan come on a day when social media has been abuzz with speculation about Indian Army action in the Neelum valley.

The Indian Army on Saturday trashed claims on social media that it had captured territory in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK).

Throughout the day, social media was abuzz with talk that the Indian Army had opened the fence on the Line of Control (LoC) and captured territory in PoK, stating this was propaganda by Pakistan agencies.

“A lot of misinformation is being spread about Indian side like opening up the LoC fence or capturing a village in PoK. All this is fake news spread by Pakistani agencies as part of their agenda,” according to Indian Army sources.

