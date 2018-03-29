India, Pakistan agree to resolve diplomats’ harassment issue

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Following counter-allegations of harassment of diplomats in each other’s countries, India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve the matters, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.

“India and Pakistan have mutually agreed to resolve matters related to the treatment of diplomats and diplomatic premises, in line with the 1992 ‘Code of Conduct’ for the treatment of diplomatic/consular personnel in India and Pakistan,” the ministry said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Pakistan called back its High Commissioner in India Sohail Mahmood following allegations that Pakistani diplomats were harassed here

However, India downplayed it saying it was “normal and routine” as any ambassador or high commissioner of a country can go back to his or her capital to hold consultations with the foreign office.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, at a media briefing here on March 15, said that the Indian High Commission in Pakistan was facing “a litany of issues” which have not been resolved for several months despite raising these “in good faith through diplomatic channels and not through the media”.

“We have asked for immediate resolution of these issues faced by our High Commission in Islamabad so that the safety and security of the diplomatic mission and our diplomatic and consular officials is assured,” he said.

